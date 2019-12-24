UP police admit to firing at anti-CAA protesters

After an initial refusal, the Uttar Pradesh Police have admitted to firing at people who protested against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, even as scores of families have reportedly fled their homes after cops intensified raids to apprehend, what they termed the 'rioters'.

A senior police official in Bijnore, about 400 kilometres from here, admitted that a Muslim youth, identified as Suleman, had been killed by a bullet fired in 'self-defence' by a cop during the CAA protests in the district on Friday.

While the family members of Suleman, who was preparing for civil services examinations, was picked up by cops while he was returning home after offering 'namaz', taken to a secluded spot and shot dead. No weapon was recovered from Suleman nor did the cop, who shot at him, was injured.

Suleman's brother said that the police also did not lodge his complaint in this regard and threatened to implicate the family in false cases if he persisted.

According to reports, several families in Lucknow, Bijnore and some other districts have fled their homes after the police intensified raids to arrest the 'rioters' accusing the cops of ransacking their houses and assaulting female members.

A large number of women had held demonstrations against what they alleged indiscriminate arrests and harassment by the police.

UP police chief O P Singh had assured that no innocent people would be arrested.

The government has also intensified the process of recovery from the protesters for destroying public properties during the demonstrations.

Over a hundred recovery notices had been issued in Lucknow alone, sources said.

The protesters had been given a month's time to respond to the notices.

The administration would start attaching their properties if they filed to pay the fine, sources said.

As many as 18 people were killed in violent protests against the CAA in different parts of the state last week.