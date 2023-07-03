Violence must end, says Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose after meeting slain TMC worker’s kin

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday said “there is violence in certain pockets” of the state and that too must end. Bose was speaking after visiting the next of kin of a TMC worker who was shot dead in pre-poll violence in the state at Basanti village, soon after returning to Kolkata from a tour of the northern part of the state.

"Political holi with human blood" must end, he asserted, after speaking to the daughter of a slain Trinamool Congress worker at Basanti in South 24 Parganas district.

The TMC worker, identified as 52-year-old Jiyarul Molla, was shot dead in late on Saturday night when he was returning home from Canning town. The governor said that the pockets and perpetrators of violence have to be segregated.

"My visit to the field has convinced me that there is violence in certain pockets in West Bengal," Bose said.

He said that the primary responsibility to ensure that the July 8 panchayat elections are conducted in a free and fair manner rests solely with the State Election Commission.

"I appointed the state election commissioner verifying his track record, he is a competent officer and I trust his competence," he said.

Maintaining that the sad chapter of violence during the rural poll process should end, he said "We will stand together to see that it ends."

Widespread violence ahead of the poll has left at least 10 people dead and several injured in various parts of the state. The governor said that he is visiting the violence-affected places in the state not as part of any fault-finding mission, but on a fact-finding mission.

"I saw murder, intimidation, heinous crimes heaped upon innocent people," he said.

The governor has visited violence-affected areas in Basanti, Canning and Bhangore in the southern part of the state and Cooch Behar, Dinhata and Sitai in the northern part since the nomination filing period for the three-tier panchayat elections. He said that he also visited a place in Kalimpong which was notorious for violence till some years back, but where such activities have now been curbed.

"I wanted to study that model (to understand) how that could be brought about," Bose, who also visited three hospitals to visit the injured.

The deceased TMC worker's daughter Manwara has alleged that her father had been receiving life threats from a rival faction. She demanded a CBI inquiry into her father's death. Manwara had earlier said she has faith in the governor, but not the state administration.

The governor also visited the spot from where the body was recovered. There, he also spoke with the villagers.

Around 5.67 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the three-tier panchayat elections in the state on July 8 for nearly 74,000 seats in zilla parishads, panchayat samitis and gram panchayats.