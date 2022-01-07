We follow Centre's guidelines despite political differences: Mamata to Modi

Despite differences in political outlook, the (Trinamool-led) state government abides and executes Centre’s guidelines, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told PM Modi, as the two leaders jointly attended a programme after a long time, though virtually. She added that while the PM is formally inaugurating the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, it has already been ‘inaugurated’ by the state.

“I am here because of the Prime Minister. As Pradhan Mantriji is virtually inaugurating this project,” she said, adding that the health minister had called her twice and as PM Modi has taken interest in a ‘Calcutta programme’, she was participating.

“I would like to say we have already inaugurated this. How have we done it? When covid emeged, we needed a centre. Then, one day I went there. I assessed Rajarhat (based) second Chittaranjan campus, which is attached with the state government,” Mamata said. Subsequently, it was utilised and it was of immense help, she said.

Mamata mentioned that 25 per cent of the funding was offered by the state. The state has offered land for the campus and is also taking care of the recurring expenses. Besides stating the importance of Centre-state cooperation for public works, she highlighted the steps her government has taken to strengthen the health infrastructure in the state. PM Modi, speaking later, similarly mentioned steps taken by the Centre over the last few years.

The Bengal chief minister told the PM that scarcity of doctors occurs and quota (of seats) should be increased in medical colleges. "More medical seats should be added, given the fact that there is a big population and covid has emerged, so more doctors are needed," she said. Mamata further said that while PM’s suggestions to add people from ‘outside’ to strengthen the health infrastructure are being followed, such moves are being questioned by the state governor.

“Whatever guidelines Centre gives, no matter whatever is our political outlook, but we do it, 99 per cent,” she said, adding that more vaccination doses are needed by the state and around 40 per cent of vaccines for second-dose have still not been received by the state.

PM Modi, who remotely inaugurated the campus, said that the facility will be of immense use for the poor and the middle class, where someone is in need of cancer treatment. He mentioned that the state has been provided 11 crore vaccine doses for free by the Centre, besides ventilators and oxygen cylinders.

Mamata’s mention of having used the campus during an earlier covid surge, and stating that the centre has already been inaugurated, has not gone well with BJP leaders. Amit Malviya, BJP’s co-incharge for West Bengal, tweeted, “Mamata Banerjee is incorrigible. Notwithstanding the fact that she is on path of constant, needless confrontation, she must realise that inaugurating a building as Covid facility is not the same as inaugurating a Cancer facility in a hospital.”

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP leader, and the leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, tweeted: “Guilefully articulating the emergency usage of an under construction facility as Safe Home during the 2nd wave of Covid, to discredit the formal inauguration of the most advanced fully equipped Cancer facility of Eastern India is a deliberate attempt to mislead the people of WB.”

Check out DH's latest videos: