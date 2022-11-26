Whackyverse | Jain Comforts

Jain Comforts
When they jailed minister Satyendar Jain
They thought he would be in severe pain
But with a masseur kneading
He caught up on his reading
And so the jailor was the one to complain
Jain Comforts
