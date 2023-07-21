Why central team not sent to Manipur? asks CM Mamata

Why central team not sent to Manipur? asks CM Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata rally

Banerjee expressed her solidarity with the newly formed Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A and asserted that their mission is to remove the saffron camp from power.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 21 2023, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 16:40 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses the party's Martyrs' Day rally, in Kolkata, Friday, July 21, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Continuing her tirade against the Centre over the Manipur crisis, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the BJP’s 'Beti Bachao' scheme has now turned into 'Beti Jalao' (Burn our daughters).

The TMC boss wondered why the Centre never bothered to send central teams to Manipur, where ethnic strife has claimed over 160 lives so far.

Also Read — Watch: Women set ablaze house of accused in Manipur horror

“We want to express our solidarity with Manipur. The BJP had sent so many central teams to Bengal (after the panchayat polls), why no central team was sent to the northeastern state?” she questioned.

Addressing the party’s annual Martyrs’ Day rally here, Banerjee expressed her solidarity with the newly formed Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A and asserted that their mission is to remove the saffron camp from power.

She warned that the return of the BJP government would signal the demise of democracy.

The TMC boss gave a clarion call to oust the BJP and refuted claims of personal ambitions by saying, “We have no other demand, neither we want any chair except ousting BJP from the Centre in 2024.”

“I am happy that these 26 Opposition parties have come together. We will organise protests against the Centre under the banner of the opposition alliance - I.N.D.I.A. The alliance will fight and TMC will stand by it like a soldier,” she said.

Banerjee said if the BJP returns to power for the third consecutive time at the Centre, “Democracy will cease to exist in the country.”

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manipur
Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal
I.N.D.I.A
BJP
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release in Aug 18

Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release in Aug 18

'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' set for Sept 29 release

'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' set for Sept 29 release

Extreme heatwaves to continue through Aug: WMO Advisor

Extreme heatwaves to continue through Aug: WMO Advisor

Barbenheimer clash: Other movies that came on same day

Barbenheimer clash: Other movies that came on same day

La Tomatina! Woman gets tomatoes in suitcase from Dubai

La Tomatina! Woman gets tomatoes in suitcase from Dubai

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...

Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

 