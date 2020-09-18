Why insult corona warriors: Rahul Gandhi on government’s 'no data on deaths of healthcare worker' Rajya Sabha reply

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the government for stating that data on healthcare staff who were affected by Covid-19 or had died from it is not maintained centrally and alleged that "corona warriors" are being insulted.

Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey informed the Rajya Sabha this week that health is a state subject and "such data is not maintained at Central level by Ministry of Health". This was in response to a question on the number of healthcare staff, including doctors, nurses, support staff and ASHA workers, who have been affected by coronavirus or died due to it.

Tagging a news report on Choubey’s reply, Gandhi titled his tweet, "Adverse data-free Modi government!"

"Their (healthcare workers') safety and respect are more important than beating plates or lighting lamps," the former Congress chief tweeted in Hindi, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated campaigns honouring 'corona warriors'.

"Modi government, why this insult of corona warriors?" Gandhi asked.

Choubey, in his reply, however, also said the database of those seeking relief under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Insurance Package is maintained at national level.

As many as 155 healthcare staff, including 64 doctors, have died due to the coronavirus infection, according to the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting Covid-19, he said.