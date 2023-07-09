Why no Vidarbha tour when in govt, BJP asks Uddhav

Why no Vidarbha tour when in govt, BJP asks Uddhav Thackeray

The BJP also slammed Thackeray saying he betrayed the BJP and the Hindutva of late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jul 09 2023, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 16:30 ist
Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: IANS Photo

As Uddhav Thackeray embarked on a two-day Vidarbha tour, the BJP on Sunday as to why he never remembered the region when he was the Maharashtra chief minister.

“While in two-and-a-half-years in government he had not visited Mantralaya, the state secretariat, even for two-and-a-half days,” state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said in a scathing attack on Thackeray, who previously headed the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. 

“Now Thackeray is visiting Vidarbha for two days…when he was the chief minister, he never remembers Vidarbha,” said Bawankule, an MLC and a former energy minister.

“When he was chief minister, he kept the temples closed and ensured that liquor bars are running…now he is going to the temples,” he said.

“You may make any number of tours across the state, but in reality you stand exposed,” he said, adding that Thackeray had betrayed the BJP and the Hindutva of late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Maharashtra
India News
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
BJP
Indian Politics
Uddhav Thackeray

