Why Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s name was delisted from voters’ list

The Election Commission has delisted Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's name from the electoral roll in Rampur Assembly constituency after receiving a complaint from BJP bypoll candidate Akash Saxena. This decision means the senior SP leader will not be able to vote in the December 5 by-election in his traditional seat of Rampur Sadar (urban).

Khan, who was an MLA from Rampur, was disqualified and the bypolls were announced for the Rampur seat following his conviction in a 2019 hate speech case by the Rampur MP/MLA court.

The Electoral Registration officer (ERO) in Rampur passed the delisting order on November 11, citing sections of the Representation of People Act.

In its decision, the ERO said, "Along with the application submitted by the applicant (Saxena), copies of the judgment/order of the court and after considering the relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the name of Mohammad Azam Khan is suitable for striking off. Accordingly, the name of Khan should be immediately deleted from the serial number 333 of Vidhan sabha 37-Rampur, " it said.

Khan was convicted in a hate speech case lodged on April 9, 2019, under IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505(1) (publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report), as well as Section 125 (promoting enmity between classes in connection with elections) of the Representation of the People Act. He was sentenced to three years in prison and fined Rs 6,000 by the Rampur MP/MLA court.

