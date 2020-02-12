Will accord US President memorable welcome: PM Modi

Will accord US President Donald Trump memorable welcome: PM Narendra Modi

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 12 2020, 14:05pm ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2020, 14:05pm ist
President Donald Trump listens to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he is "extremely delighted" that US President Donald Trump and his wife will be India later this month and added that they will be accorded a memorable welcome.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said India and the US share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism.

"Our nations are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues. Robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world," he said.

President Trump will be visiting India on February 24 and 25.

 

Modi said the visit is a very special one and will go a long way in further cementing the India-US friendship.

"India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests," the prime minister said. 

