Will fight BJP together, like a family: Mamata Banerjee in Patna ahead of Opposition meet

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that opposition leaders were gathering in Patna to fight the BJP together, "like a family".

She was talking to reporters outside the residence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, where she met his father and RJD president Lalu Prasad.

The Trinamool Congress chief was accompanied by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, an MP.

"We have come here as we will fight together, we will fight like a family," she said.