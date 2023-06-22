Oppn to fight BJP 'together like a family': Mamata

Will fight BJP together, like a family: Mamata Banerjee in Patna ahead of Opposition meet

The Trinamool Congress chief was accompanied by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, an MP.

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Jun 22 2023, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 18:49 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that opposition leaders were gathering in Patna to fight the BJP together, "like a family".

She was talking to reporters outside the residence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, where she met his father and RJD president Lalu Prasad.

"We have come here as we will fight together, we will fight like a family," she said.

India News
Indian Politics
Mamata Banerjee
Opposition

