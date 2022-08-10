With JD(U)-RJD alliance, Prashant Kishor hopes political stability returns to Bihar

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday claimed that the new government in Bihar, Mahagathbandhan 2.0 will not create major ripples at the national level and that the alliance was not done with a larger idea of a "national alternate opposition".

"I believe the latest political developments in Bihar are specific to the state. I don't think this is done with the thought of creating an alternate opposition on a national level in the country," Kishor told ANI.

"Tejashwi Yadav is the leader of the single largest party in Bihar, and probably he will play a major role in running this new formation. The people will be able to see how he functions in this new government," he said.

Amid speculation of Nitish Kumar switching sides to fulfill his PM aspirations, he said, "I see what's happening now in the context of the era of political instability in Bihar. Since 2013-14, this is the sixth attempt to form a government in Bihar. Formations are changed when one's political or administrative expectations are not fulfilled."

"This era of political instability has been ongoing for the past 10 years, and this is in that direction. Nitish Kumar is the main actor, catalyst...," said Kishor.

He added that people of Bihar expect that this new formation will last.

"The government's priorities should be in sync with people's aspirations. What needs to be seen is whether or not the new government will function better than the previous government," Kishor added, hoping that political stability returns to Bihar now.