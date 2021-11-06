Won't tolerate more neglect, quitting party: BJP leader

Won't tolerate more neglect, quitting party: BJP leader Joy Banerjee

He said he wants to work for common people and that will not be possible if he is a part of BJP

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Nov 06 2021, 19:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 19:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Actor-turned-BJP leader Joy Banerjee on Saturday said he has decided to resign from the primary membership of the party, after having "faced neglect" in the recent years.

Banerjee, who joined the BJP in 2014 and unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha elections twice, also said that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informing him about his decision to sever all association with the saffron party.

"I want to work for common people and that isn't quite possible if I continue to be a part of the BJP," he told reporters.

Mentioning that he has been removed from BJP National Executive, Banerjee further said, "My security has also been taken away by the central leadership. I am not a new member; I had joined the party way back in 2014.

"I had told Narendra Modi in 2017 that I would want to do more for the organisation. But there was no response. I won't tolerate more neglect," he added.

To a question if he had any plan to join the Trinamool Congress, Banerjee said he hasn't taken any such decision as yet. "All I know is that I would want to work for people," he iterated. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BJP
Narendra Modi
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jolie proud of Marvel for not censoring Eternals scenes

Jolie proud of Marvel for not censoring Eternals scenes

Can bamboo bats substitute traditional willow ones?

Can bamboo bats substitute traditional willow ones?

Perseverance new images from Mars show layered rocks

Perseverance new images from Mars show layered rocks

Why humans are getting taller

Why humans are getting taller

In Pics: Diwali celebrated with great zeal across India

In Pics: Diwali celebrated with great zeal across India

'Freak' Buttler just what England ordered at T20 WC

'Freak' Buttler just what England ordered at T20 WC

To build the Metaverse, Meta wants to build stores

To build the Metaverse, Meta wants to build stores

Baby given to US soldiers in Afghanistan still missing

Baby given to US soldiers in Afghanistan still missing

UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26

UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

 