Working on long term plan to deal with AES: Govt

The government is working on a long term plan to deal with the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) which has left over 100 children dead in Bihar this year, the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

Replying to queries in the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, Ashwini Kumar Choubey said the government was committed to give benefits of the Ayushmaan Bharat scheme to children dealing with AES.

The Centre and the Bihar government have come under considerable attack over the deaths of children.

"The government is working on a long term plan to deal with the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome," he said.

The minister said three high-level medical teams from the Centre were sent to Bihar during the outbreak of the AES.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan himself examined 100 patients in four hours during his visit to the state, he said.