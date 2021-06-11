Youth Congress couriers cycle to PM, petroleum minister against fuel price hike

The youth Congress Thursday couriered bicycles to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in protest against the rising fuel prices.

The Indian Youth Congress claimed in a statement that petrol and diesel prices have been increased "43 times" over the last five months, and demanded the hike be rolled back.

The statement also said the Congress youth wing couriered a bicycle to Women and Child Welfare Minister Smriti Irani too.

"When the BJP was in opposition, it was seen demonstrating on the streets on the increase of Rs 5 on petrol and diesel, but today when there is all-round inflation, everyone is silent. Today, the Youth Congress has tried to wake them up from sleep," IYC president Srinivas B V said in a statement.

"In many parts of the country, petrol has crossed Rs 100, diesel has crossed Rs 90, the shameful thing is that despite doing such open loot, the BJP government is again blaming the Congress for this price rise," he added.

He demanded that the excise duty on petrol and diesel be reduced, and the increased prices withdrawn with immediate effect.

"If the Petroleum Minister cannot do this, then he should resign at the earliest," he said.

Terming the BJP's rule a "rule of robbers", Srinivas alleged that "farmers, youth, labourers, traders, women" are suffering due to inflation and that "the anti-people face of the RSS and BJP has come up before the people of the country".

"The people of this country had chosen PM Modi and his ministers on the promise of 'Achhe Din', now PM Modi and his government have broken the trust of the people. It is the effect of the policies of the Modi government that a new record is being set in the prices of petrol and diesel," he said.

IYC National general secretary Bhaiya Pawar and Youth Congress National media In-charge Rahul Rao were also present during the protest.

