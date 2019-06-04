Navy aircraft joins search for missing AN-32

A maritime reconnaissance aircraft of Indian Navy on Tuesday joined the search for AN-32, the transport aircraft of IAF, which went missing in Arunachal Pradesh with 13 persons on board.

The IAF spokesperson at its Shillong-based eastern command headquarters Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said a C130J aircraft, two MI17 helicopters of airforce and an advanced light helicopter of the army carried out search over the jungles of Arunachal Pradesh but got no clue regarding whereabouts of the missing aircraft.

CARTOSAT and RISAT satellites of ISRO are also taking images of the area, an IAF statement said. Two Sukhoi 30 fighter jets made two sorties over the area in Arunachal but without any success so far.

The AN-32 took off at 12.27pm on Monday from Jorhat airbase in eastern Assam for Mechuka, close to China border in Arunachal Pradesh but lost contact with the ground agencies at 1 pm. Eight crewmen and five other IAF personnel had boarded the aircraft at Jorhat.

The AN32 is used to carry materials for both defence persons as well as civilians living in remote areas like Mechuka, situated atop 6,000 feet. The aircraft was headed for IAF's advanced landing ground at Mechuka, which is about 30-km away from China border.

"C130J aircraft made three sorties last night but got no clue about the missing aircraft. A well-coordinated search is underway including by teams of army and ITBP personnel on the ground," Singh said.

Chief of eastern air command, Air Marshal R D Mathur and his wife visited Jorhat air force station on Tuesday and met the family members of those on board of the missing aircraft.

The navy aircraft, P8i that took off from INS Rajali at Arakonam in Tamil Nadu is equipped with foreign and indigenous sensors for maritime reconnaissance, anti-submarine operations and electronic intelligence missions, Singh said.