Naxal violence down by 77%: Govt to Lok Sabha

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 15 2022, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 18:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Naxal violence in the country has reduced by 77 per cent, from an all-time high of 2,258 in 2009 to 509 in 2021, Union minister Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai said the Central government has been supplementing the efforts of states as envisaged in the 'National Policy and Action Plan to address Left Wing Extremism', which was launched in 2015.

He said the steadfast implementation of the policy has resulted in consistent decline in violence and constriction of its geographical spread.   

"The incidents of LWE violence have reduced by 77 per cent from all-time high of 2,258 in 2009 to 509 in 2021. Similarly, resultant deaths --civilians and security personnel -- have reduced by 85 per cent from all-time high of 1,005 in 2010 to 147 in 2021," he said while replying to a written question. 

India News
Lok Sabha
Naxals

