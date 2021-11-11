NCPCR uncovers alleged conversion racket in Christian missionary-run hostel in Madhya Pradesh

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has claimed to have uncovered an alleged conversion racket wherein Hindu girls were being converted in a Christian Missionary Girls Hostel in Madhya Pradesh.

A delegation of NCPCR led by its Chairman Priyank Kanoongo had conducted a surprise inspection at the hostel located in a village under the Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

During the investigation, NCPCR claimed it found that 15-20 Hindu girls from Schedule Tribes (ST) were staying in the hostel. These girls belong to the Scheduled Tribe community who have been brought to Christian Missionary Hostel in the name of providing education.

"We were informed that these girls were brought to provide better education but the fact is that there is no school building on its campus. We have also come to know that these girls were brought for some special purposes and they are being trained here," said the Chairman of NCPCR.

During the investigation, it also found that many girls have been brought from the Northeast. However, when questioned about the purpose of keeping the Hindu girls in hostel and how they were brought from the Northeast, the Missionary Hostel head could give a justified answer, said the NCPCR official.

The NCPCR team also found Bible, books and other material related to the Christian Missionary from the girl's rooms, and nothing was related to the school education.

Subsequently, NCPCR wrote to the Raisen district administration and Madhya Pradesh government on this and recommended action in the matter.

"I have asked the district administration to take these girls to their homes. It is unethical and against the rights of the children. Strict action should be taken against those involved in the matter," Kanoongo said.

