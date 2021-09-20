NCW launches programme for college girls to face job market

The National Commission for Women (NCW) is launching a new programme for girl students in colleges across the country aimed at capacity building and personality development so that they could confidently face the job market.

The programme will give training to degree and post graduate students on interpersonal skills, time management skills, documentation of critical ideas, identifying career opportunities, building resume and preventing and handling cyber crimes among others.

Aimed at helping girl students at "every step of employment and prepare them to face challenges with confidence", the programme will have three components — personal capacity building, professional career skills and digital literacy and effective use of social media.

Launching the first such programme in collaboration with the Central University of Haryana, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said, "we want more women leaders who, in their journey of empowerment will enable other women to come forward and achieve economic independence. NCW, through this course will help the students at every step of their employment including resume making and facing interviews and prepare them to face all the challenges with confidence."

Officials said the course will focus on learning and applying the use of intuitive, logical and critical thinking, communication and interpersonal skills to enhance employability.

The session on personal capacity building would help students enhance skills such as time management, stress management, and communication. The objective of the session is to make women learners engage in effective communication by respecting diversity and embracing good listening skills.

It is expected that this session would help students in practicing interpersonal skills for better relations with peers and stakeholders and understand the importance of documentation of key critical ideas and action points to be implemented. It will also help the students to learn effective time management skills, thereby avoiding unwarranted stress.

The second one on professional career skills will focus on identifying career opportunities, building resume and presentation skills and empower women students in exploring career opportunities. It will also help students in preparing an appropriate resume, addressing the necessary gaps for facing interviews and effectively presenting their skill sets.

The third session on digital literacy and effective use of social media aims to generate awareness among women on safe usage of internet and social media platforms. It will raise awareness about cyber crimes among women and advise them about the resources and recourse available to them for preventing and handling cyber crimes.

After completion of all the three sessions, students will take an online quiz organised through MyGov where they will be tested for their understanding of the subject. The test will be based on the booklet and training sessions conducted under the programme.

All the participants will receive certificates upon completion of the quiz and the top 25 participants will be provided with 'Certificate of Commendation' signed by NCW, MyGov and the Head of the Institute.

Check out latest DH videos here