NCW to challenge Bombay HC judgment on sexual assault

NCW to challenge Bombay HC judgment on sexual assault

It has trivialised the legal provisions provided by the legislature for the safety and security of women, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 25 2021, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 19:56 ist
Bombay High Court. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Commission for Women on Monday said it will challenge in the Supreme Court the Bombay High Court judgment which said groping without "skin to skin" contact is not sexual assault as defined under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

This judgment will not only have a cascading effect on various provisions involving safety and security of women in general but also subject all women to ridicule, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma said.

It has trivialised the legal provisions provided by the legislature for the safety and security of women, she said.

"@NCWIndia is challenging the Hon'ble Bombay High Court, Nagpur Bench judgement in Criminal Appeal No.161 of 2020, Satish Ragde v. State of Maharashtra dated 19.01.2021," Sharma tweeted and added that the commission is going to challenge it in the Supreme Court.

Also read: Obnoxious, unacceptable, outrageous: Activists on Bombay HC sexual assault judgement

Justice Pushpa Ganediwala of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, in a judgment passed on January 19, held that there must be "skin to skin contact with sexual intent" for an act to be considered sexual assault.

She said in her verdict that mere groping will not fall under the definition of sexual assault.

Also read: Mere groping is not sexual assault: Bombay HC

In another tweet, Sharma said, "This judgment will not only have cascading effect on various provisions involving safety and security of women in general but also put all the women under ridicule and has trivialized the legal provisions provided by the legislature for the safety and security of women". 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bombay High Court
Pocso
Maharashtra
sexual assault
National Commission for Women

What's Brewing

Republic Day Parade 2021: All you need to know

Republic Day Parade 2021: All you need to know

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

 