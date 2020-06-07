NDA will get two-thirds majority in Bihar under Nitish’s leadership: Amit Shah

Former BJP president and Union Home Minister on Sunday sounded the poll bugle for the ensuing Bihar Assembly elections, slated for November this year, and hoped the NDA would return to power under Nitish Kumar’s leadership with a two-thirds majority.

In a first-of-its-kind digital rally, also called virtual rally, Shah dwelt at length how the Narendra Modi government ensured that over 1.25 crore migrants, stranded in different states, reached their home by trains and buses.

“Everyone is aware of the sweat and blood of a Bihari worker invested in the growth of this country. This is why once Quarantine Centres in Bihar (and other states) were ready, we started Shramik Special trains from May 1 onwards to ferry lakhs of migrant workers to their home state,” said Shah, emphasising that his virtual rally should not be treated as an election rally.

“This is not the time to do politics. I am here to point out how Narendra Modi worked tirelessly to fight COVID-19. In the process, other chief ministers too extended support. In Bihar, Nitish and Sushil Modi (the chief minister and deputy chief minister) deserve special appreciation for relentlessly fighting this pandemic,” said Shah.

With an eye on the Dalit vote-bank, the Union home minister also praised LJP leader and Union Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

“Now that ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme has been launched, one can avail the benefits of PDS (public distribution system) either in Patna or Mumbai, whereever a person is working,” said Shah.

He also listed the achievements of the Modi government and dwelt at length on issues like Article 370, Triple Talaq, Ram Mandir, One rank-one pension (OROP), Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojna and financial aid to farmers.

Shah ended his speech by reposing faith in the leadership of JD (U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“We hope the NDA will return to power with a two-thirds majority under Nitish’s able leadership,” said Shah, showering praise on his ally.

The BJP claimed that lakhs of party supporters heard Shah’s speech through TV, mobile, facebook and other digital modes of communication.

Earlier in the day, the RJD leaders, including former chief minister Rabri Devi and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, observed ‘Garib Adhikar Diwas’ by beating plates and utensils.

Their agitation was to protest Shah’s virtual rally on Sunday, which essentially was a launch of electioneering for Bihar Assembly polls.

“At a time when the state is fighting the dreadful disease coronavirus, the BJP is holding a virtual rally, which is highly objectionable,” said Tejashwi.

The Left parties, comprising the CPI, CPM and CPI-ML, too staged a dharna on Sunday to protest Shah’s virtual rally.