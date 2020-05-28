NDMC employee tests COVID-19 +ve; headquarters sealed

NDMC seals headquarter building after employee tests positive for COVID-19

PTI
PTI,
  • May 28 2020, 13:21 ist
  • updated: May 28 2020, 13:21 ist

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) sealed its headquarter building in Central Delhi on Thursday after a senior employee tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of employees infected with the novel coronavirus to 7.

"A Joint Director level employee has been found positive for COVID-19. Three more employees were found yesterday. Contact tracing is being done by district authorities as per protocol. The building has been sealed. A disinfection drive will be carried out," a senior NDMC official said

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"Meanwhile, all employees will be working from home till building premises completely sanitised and reopened," the official added.

Three employees of the NDMC had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, prompting the civic body to seal a floor of its headquarters in Lutyen's Delhi and a section of another building housing its office in Gole Market.

<

Last week, a doctor at an NDMC dispensary had tested positive for COVID-19, following which the premises of the health facility was sealed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
NDMC
New Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Heat, water woes and coronavirus: India's perfect storm

Heat, water woes and coronavirus: India's perfect storm

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' meme: Cops urge use of masks

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' meme: Cops urge use of masks

Hong Kong loses US 'special status', what next?

Hong Kong loses US 'special status', what next?

Patanjali joins the race for COVID-19 cure: Report

Patanjali joins the race for COVID-19 cure: Report

 