NDRF deploys 79 teams in eight states, UTs affected by Cyclone Tauktae

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 79 teams in eight states and union territories affected by cyclone Tauktae while another 22 teams are on the stand-by, officials told a high-level meeting on Sunday.

This was disclosed in a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, which was attended by Chief Secretaries of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu as well as Advisors to the Administrators of the Union Territories of Lakshadweep and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Secretaries of various Union ministries also attended the video conference.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top officials and instructed them to ensure that the cyclone should not impact the functioning of Covid-19 facilities.

Officials said Home Minister Amit Shah is monitoring the situation and has asked all concerned to leave no stones unturned to ensure safety of people.

Gauba asked the states to take all measures to evacuate people in areas affected by the cyclone, so as to ensure zero loss of life and damage. Preparatory arrangements to restore power, telecom and other important services should be ensured, he said.

He also noted that the state governments should take all steps to avoid disruption of functioning of hospitals and Covid-19 Care Centres and maintenance of regular supply of oxygen to them.

The Cabinet Secretary also directed the concerned agencies to work in close coordination and extend all requisite assistance to the state administrations, an official statement said.

The Chief Secretaries apprised the Committee of the preparatory measures put in place to deal with the cyclonic storm, which is likely to make a landfall in Gujarat on May 18.

Adequate stocks of food grains, drinking water and other essential supplies have been arranged and preparations made to maintain essential services such as power and telecommunications, he said.