<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Tamil Nadu government over appointment of an acting DGP and directed the UPSC to expeditiously recommend names for making a regular appointment.</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and Atul S Chandurkar was hearing a petition seeking contempt action against Tamil Nadu for appointing G Venkatraman as the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police on August 31.</p><p>"Why do you have an acting DGP? the bench asked.</p><p>Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the state, submitted that DGP could not be appointed as one of the officers filed a proceeding before the CAT praying for inclusion of his name in the panel.</p>.Supreme Court seeks Gujarat govt, ED's responses on journalist's bail plea in money laundering case.<p>The bench then ordered, "We request the UPSC to consider the matter expeditiously. On the recommendation received from the UPSC, the respondent states shall take steps for appointing a regular DGP."</p><p>The contempt petition was filed by lawyer Henri Tiphagne who has contended that the appointment of an ad hoc/in-charge DGP was in violation of 2018 Supreme Court decision in the Prakash Singh case.</p><p>The plea submitted that the judgment required a State to send a proposal in anticipation of vacancy to the DGP post to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at least three months prior to the date of retirement of the incumbent.</p>