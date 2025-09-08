Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

H D Kumaraswamy slams Kharge over viral exchange with distressed farmer in Kalaburagi

The clip, which has circulated widely on social media, captures Kharge’s conversation with a farmer whose crops were damaged by recent floods in the region.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 09:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 09:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMallikarjun KhargeKalaburagiH D Kumaraswamy

Follow us on :

Follow Us