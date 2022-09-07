New Data Privacy Bill will be ready soon: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that new Data Privacy Bill will be ready soon.
"The (IT) minister has been working very diligently and has assured the new Data Privacy Bill will be ready soon. The bill will address every concern expressed earlier," Sitharaman said at India Ideas Summit.
