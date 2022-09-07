New Data Privacy Bill will be ready soon: Sitharaman

New Data Privacy Bill will be ready soon: Nirmala Sitharaman

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 07 2022, 11:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 11:35 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that new Data Privacy Bill will be ready soon. 

"The (IT) minister has been working very diligently and has assured the new Data Privacy Bill will be ready soon. The bill will address every concern expressed earlier," Sitharaman said at India Ideas Summit.  

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nirmala Sitharaman
India News
data privacy

What's Brewing

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

DH Toon | An award for 'grandiose delusion'

DH Toon | An award for 'grandiose delusion'

 