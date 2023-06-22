News Live: 31 dead in restaurant explosion in China; President Jinping orders safety checks

Thirty one people died Wednesday night after a gas explosion ripped through a barbecue restaurant in China's Ningxia, prompting President Xi Jinping to order stronger safety checks. Track all the latest updates from the country and the world with us at DH!
Two LeT militant associates arrested by J&K police
J&K | Anantnag Police arrested two LeT militant associates in the Bijbhera area of Anantnag district. Police recovered Rs one lakh, 12 AK 47 rounds & a grenade from their possession. Case registered at Bijbehara police station: Anantnag Police (ANI)
Barcelona to sign Gundogan on free transfer from Man City
Ilkay Gundogan will join Barcelona on a free transfer from treble winners Manchester City, the BBC and Sky Sports reported on Wednesday.Gundogan will leave City after captaining the English club to the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League last season, ending a successful seven-year stint in England where he won 14 trophies, including five league titles.
Missing Titanic sub: Experts raised safety concerns about OceanGate Titan in 2018
Concerns were raised back in 2018 about the safety of a submersible vessel that has been missing since Sunday, when it descended with tourists on a deep ocean journey to view the wreckage of the Titanic. The pilot and four passengers are aboard and the available oxygen on the vehicle has been forecast to run out Thursday morning.
Restaurant explosion kills 31 in northwest China: state media
A gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant on Wednesday night in China's northwestern Ningxia region killed 31, according to state-run Xinhua news agency, prompting President Xi Jinping to order stronger safety checks. The blast in Yinchuan, capital of Ningxia region, was caused by a leaking liquefied petroleum gas tank at the restaurant, Xinhua reported on Thursday. Seven people were still undergoing treatment for burns and cuts from broken glass.