News Live: EU commissioner tells Twitter to beef up resources to meet new content rules
updated: Jun 23 2023, 09:34 ist
Track all the updates from the country and the world right here with us at DH!
09:33
PM said that even after the two decades of 9/11 and one decade of 26/11, the problem of terrorism remains a pressing challenge for the global community. Clearly, what he was highlighting was the need for the international community to recognize that the people who sponsor terrorism, support terrorism, they continue to pose a serious challenge to the safety and security of our societies and have to be very sternly and firmly dealt with: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra (ANI)
08:48
Biden addresses Xi 'dictator' remark, says US-China relations unharmed
President Joe Biden said on Thursday he did not think his comment referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping as a dictator had undermined or complicated the US relationship with China, while declining to walk back the sentiment.
All 5 on missing Titan submersible believed dead after ‘catastrophic implosion’
All five people aboard the submersible that went missing Sunday were believed to be dead, the USCoast Guard said Thursday, ending a dayslong rescue effort that gripped much of the world.
Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary takes a jibe at the Opposition meeting
"This is a 'Gathbandhan of Thugs'. They are preparing to fool the country. They have no principle, or policy and all are involved in corruption," Samrat Chaudhary said.
Congress pays tribute to former Himachal CM
EU commissioner tells Twitter to beef up resources to meet new content rules, reports AFP