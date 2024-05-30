Home
LIVE
Lok Sabha Election Updates: PM Modi's remark 'no one knew Gandhi till movie was made' sparks row on last day of poll campaign

Track the latest election updates with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 30 May 2024, 04:02 IST
Last Updated : 30 May 2024, 04:02 IST

The Congress on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that the "world did not know of Mahatma Gandhi till the film 'Gandhi' was made" and said those whose 'ideological ancestors' were involved in Gandhi's assassination could never follow the path of truth shown by the Father of the Nation.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday campaigned in Chandigarh for Congress candidate Manish Tewari.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday claimed that BJP leaders were trying to project Prime Minister Modi as the 'eleventh avatar' of Lord Vishnu, which the people of the country would not accept.

Published 30 May 2024, 02:42 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Elections 2024

