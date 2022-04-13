News Live: Indian Consulate in Shanghai to remain inaccessible due to Covid lockdown

Indian Embassy in Shanghai to remain inaccessible due to Covid lockdown
Consulate General of India, Shanghai, to remain inaccessible and not be in a position to provide consular services in person, in view of the #COVID19 lockdown in Shanghai: Embassy of India, Beijing, China pic.twitter.com/kXvp1AjmyH
90 pilots have been restrained from flying the Boeing 737 MAX. They will have to undergo training again to the satisfaction of DGCA
Consulate General of India, Shanghai, to remain inaccessible and not be in a position to provide consular services in person, in view of the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai
Indian Embassy in Shanghai to remain inaccessible due to Covid lockdown
Death toll from Philippine landslides, floods rises to 58: as per official tallies: AFP