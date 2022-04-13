News Live: Indian Consulate in Shanghai to remain inaccessible due to Covid lockdown

  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 08:20 ist
  • 08:18

    90 pilots have been restrained from flying the Boeing 737 MAX. They will have to undergo training again to the satisfaction of DGCA

  • 07:55

    Consulate General of India, Shanghai, to remain inaccessible and not be in a position to provide consular services in person, in view of the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai

  • 07:37

  • 07:33

    Death toll from Philippine landslides, floods rises to 58: as per official tallies: AFP