News Live: Nirbhaya convict Akshay Kumar moves mercy petition for the second time

The government is running two Bima Yojanas to give insurance covers to people who are below the poverty line, says PM Modi.
12:28
Over 60 years, the government has brought in pension measures for shop keepers and small retailers, says PM Modi.
12:27
Proper participation of every differently-abled youth and differently-abled child is necessary for the creation of a new India. Be it industry, service sector or sports field, the skills of the differently-abled are constantly being encouraged, says PM Modi.
12:26
Our government increased the deposit insurance cover from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh in the Union Budget 2020, says PM Modi.
12:23
PM Modi says that his government started the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana for all the senior citizens belonging to BPL category.
12:21
PM Modi says that the government is setting up a sports centre for differently-abled where they will receive training for national as well as international-level games.
12:19
Our government increased the enrollment limit for differently-abled in education institute from 3 percent to 5 percent, says PM Modi.
12:17
PM Modi congratulates TV channels, including Doordarshan, for catering to the needs of differently-abled people.
12:14
During the time of earlier governments, such distribution camps were hardly organized, and such mega camps were very rare. In the last 5 years, our government has set up about 9 thousand camps in different parts of the country , says PM Modi.
12:13
The government has set up training centre for sign languages for differently-abled, says PM Modi.
12:11
PM Narendra Modi is addressing Samajik Adhikarita Shivir in Prayagraj in UttarPradesh.
11:57
Bharti Airtel pays an additional Rs 8,004 cr towards adjusted gross revenue dues to the department of telecom: Filing
Bharti Airtel has deposited an additional Rs 8,004 crore towards adjusted gross revenue dues, to the telecom department. Earlier on 17th Feb, the company had deposited Rs 10,000 cr aggregating to a total payment of Rs 18,004 cr now complied with AGR judgment & directions of the Supreme Court.
11:34
India restrict Sri Lanka to 113/9 in women's T20 WC
Spinner Radha Yadav tore apart the rival batting line up with a career-best four-wicket haul to help India restrict Sri Lanka to a modest 113 for nine in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match, here on Saturday.
India vs New Zealand second test day 1: India bowled out for 242 in their first innings in Christchurch
India were all out for 242 in their first innings following a stunning battling collapse, triggered by paceman Kyle Jamieson on the opening day of the second cricket Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, here on Saturday.
One of the Nirbhaya gang rape convicts, Akshay has moved a mercy petition claiming that his earlier petition that was dismissed did not have all the facts.
Man allegedly forced by Delhi Police to sing national anthem, dies
Muhyiddin Yassin appointed Malaysian PM, swearing-in ceremony tomorrow says Palace
The government is running two Bima Yojanas to give insurance covers to people who are below the poverty line, says PM Modi.
Over 60 years, the government has brought in pension measures for shop keepers and small retailers, says PM Modi.
Proper participation of every differently-abled youth and differently-abled child is necessary for the creation of a new India. Be it industry, service sector or sports field, the skills of the differently-abled are constantly being encouraged, says PM Modi.
Our government increased the deposit insurance cover from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh in the Union Budget 2020, says PM Modi.
PM Modi says that his government started the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana for all the senior citizens belonging to BPL category.
PM Modi says that the government is setting up a sports centre for differently-abled where they will receive training for national as well as international-level games.
Our government increased the enrollment limit for differently-abled in education institute from 3 percent to 5 percent, says PM Modi.
PM Modi congratulates TV channels, including Doordarshan, for catering to the needs of differently-abled people.
During the time of earlier governments, such distribution camps were hardly organized, and such mega camps were very rare. In the last 5 years, our government has set up about 9 thousand camps in different parts of the country , says PM Modi.
The government has set up training centre for sign languages for differently-abled, says PM Modi.
PM Narendra Modi is addressing Samajik Adhikarita Shivir in Prayagraj in UttarPradesh.
Bharti Airtel pays an additional Rs 8,004 cr towards adjusted gross revenue dues to the department of telecom: Filing
Bharti Airtel has deposited an additional Rs 8,004 crore towards adjusted gross revenue dues, to the telecom department. Earlier on 17th Feb, the company had deposited Rs 10,000 cr aggregating to a total payment of Rs 18,004 cr now complied with AGR judgment & directions of the Supreme Court.
India restrict Sri Lanka to 113/9 in women's T20 WC
Spinner Radha Yadav tore apart the rival batting line up with a career-best four-wicket haul to help India restrict Sri Lanka to a modest 113 for nine in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match, here on Saturday.
Read More
India vs New Zealand second test day 1: India bowled out for 242 in their first innings in Christchurch
India were all out for 242 in their first innings following a stunning battling collapse, triggered by paceman Kyle Jamieson on the opening day of the second cricket Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, here on Saturday.
Read More
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale struck Himachal Pradesh's Chamba region earlier today, reports ANI.
US-Taliban peace deal to be signed today evening in Doha (Qatar), Indian envoy among 30 countries also invited to witness the event.
South Korea reports 594 more coronavirus cases, the total number of cases reach 2,931: AFP
IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1: Prithvi Shaw makes 54, India take lunch at 85/2
Invited to bat, India reached 85 for 2 at lunch on the opening day of the second cricket Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, here on Saturday.
India lost both the openers -- Prithvi Shaw (54) and Mayank Agarwal (7) -- to Kiwi pacers.
Read the full report here.
Good morning readers and welcome to our news live for breaking news across the globe. Track this live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments throughout the day.