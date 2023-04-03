News Live: DCW launches probe into repeated sexual harassment cases during college fests, summons varsity officials
News Live: DCW launches probe into repeated sexual harassment cases during college fests, summons varsity officials
updated: Apr 03 2023, 09:00 ist
Track live news updates from India and across the globe only with DH.
08:59
Former Kerala HC Chief Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan passes away at 63
Former High Court Chief Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan passed away at 63 at a private hospital in Kochi today morning. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital.
08:47
Bengal BJP MLA writes to Guv, Union Home Minister, seeks deployment of Central forces
West Bengal | BJP MLA from Pursurah, Hooghly Biman Ghosh writes two separate letters to Governor and to the Union Home Minister seeking intervention and deployment of Central forces in the wake of Rama Navami-related incidents. pic.twitter.com/FPkW7k5epO
DCW probe into repeated cases of sexual harassment with girls during college fests
DCW launches an enquiry into repeated cases of sexual harassment with girls during college fests, summons Delhi Police and Delhi University officials to appear before the commission with details of guidelines and systems that they have built to ensure such cases will never happen… pic.twitter.com/aR5xIrtPf9
400 children rescued from New Delhi railway station
Over 400 children, including 34 girls, have been rescued from the New Delhi Railway Station, according to a statement issued on Sunday.
The rescue drive was organised in association with Northern Railways, SATHI, Salam Baalak Trust and Prayas JAC Society at the station with the help of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC)-Mayur Vihar, Varun Pathak of the CWC (Bench of Magistrates) said in the statement.
It said 402 children -- 34 girls and 372 boys -- were rescued from the station and produced before the CWC for care and protection.
07:26
Minor girl electrocuted to death; her sister injured in UP's Muzzafarnagar
A minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Muzzafarnagar district was electrocuted to death while her younger sister sustained serious injuries after coming in contact with a high-tension wire, police said.
The incident took place in Kasiara village in Charthawal on Sunday when the sisters had gone to collect grass from a field.
Station House Officer of Charthawal police station, Rakesh Singh, said Anushka, 12, and Avni, 10, accidentally touched the broken high-tension wire.
Former Kerala HC Chief Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan passes away at 63
Former High Court Chief Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan passed away at 63 at a private hospital in Kochi today morning. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Bengal BJP MLA writes to Guv, Union Home Minister, seeks deployment of Central forces
DCW probe into repeated cases of sexual harassment with girls during college fests
400 children rescued from New Delhi railway station
Over 400 children, including 34 girls, have been rescued from the New Delhi Railway Station, according to a statement issued on Sunday.
The rescue drive was organised in association with Northern Railways, SATHI, Salam Baalak Trust and Prayas JAC Society at the station with the help of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC)-Mayur Vihar, Varun Pathak of the CWC (Bench of Magistrates) said in the statement.
It said 402 children -- 34 girls and 372 boys -- were rescued from the station and produced before the CWC for care and protection.
Minor girl electrocuted to death; her sister injured in UP's Muzzafarnagar
A minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Muzzafarnagar district was electrocuted to death while her younger sister sustained serious injuries after coming in contact with a high-tension wire, police said.
The incident took place in Kasiara village in Charthawal on Sunday when the sisters had gone to collect grass from a field.
Station House Officer of Charthawal police station, Rakesh Singh, said Anushka, 12, and Avni, 10, accidentally touched the broken high-tension wire.