NGO moves SC for stay on Rath Yatra festival in Puri from June 23

An NGO, Odisha Vikas Trust has approached the Supreme Court to stay the proposed Rath Yatra festival from June 23, saying it will greatly enhance prospect of COVID-19 spread due to gathering of a large number of people making it impossible to maintain social distancing.

The petitioner contended that the alarming situation currently prevailing in Odisha is evident from the fact that the projection reflected by Union government's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Department said that the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha will reach around 10,718 by July 9.

It maintained that the government is duty bound to protect the Right to Health, Life and Personal Liberty and Right to Live with Dignity and Fair Treatment as enumerated under Article 21 of the Constitution of the people of Odisha including the devotees who might attend the Rath Yatra.

The festival scheduled to commence on June 23 at Puri in Odisha will continue for a period of around 10-12 days.

"The action of permitting the Rath Yatra by the state government will be in violation of its own guidelines of June 1 and 7 and that the Ministry of Home Affairs' May 30 for closing any cultural and religious functions and other large congregations," the plea said.

Notably, the Union government's Ministry of Home Affairs, on May 7, allowed the construction of the chariots for the Rath Yatra festival. The Centre has then granted the state government's discretion to take a decision on conducting it.

As on June 8, 2020, the total number of reported positive cases in Puri has risen to 108, making it a 'high risk zone'.

"Due to the significant increase in the COVID-19 cases in Odisha, the months of June and July, 2020 are very much critical and if the Rath Yatra event is allowed to happen, then the infections will increase manifold which will make the task of the state government to control the spread of COVID-19 impossible," it said.

Besides, after the influx of the migrants and people from outside Odisha, there has been an exponential rise in the number of positive cases in the state.