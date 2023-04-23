NGT junks petition on trains using horns

NGT dismisses petition seeking restrain on trains from using horns

The Bench was hearing a petition filed by residents of Ajmer in Rajasthan

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Apr 23 2023, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 17:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Green Tribunal has dismissed a petition complaining about noise pollution due to frequent blowing of horns by trains and said that essential activities have to be conducted in absence of any other options.

"It is a matter of common knowledge that Railway operations serve a large number of population and generation of noise in their operations cannot be wished away. Horns are required to be blown as per applicable ‘whistle code.’

Also Read | NGT directs environment ministry to file report on illegal felling of trees in Corbett
 

Thus, while a noise free environment is necessary, essential activities have to be conducted in absence of any other options," the Principal Bench of the NGT headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said in his order.

The Bench was hearing a petition filed by residents of Ajmer in Rajasthan. The petitioners said that they were residents of Sundar Nagar, Subash Nagar, Gadi Malyan, Shivji Colony, Adarsh Nagar, Dhaula Bhatta, Kalyani Pura, Nehru Nagar in Ajmer and have been suffering due to noise pollution generated by the operation of trains by railways.

The applicants said that use of horn by the trains resulted in violation of Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NGT
National Green Tribunal (NGT)
trains
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

An emotion called Tendulkar

An emotion called Tendulkar

Delhi eatery serves up memories of Rajesh Khanna

Delhi eatery serves up memories of Rajesh Khanna

Amritpal Singh arrested: 5 facts on radical preacher

Amritpal Singh arrested: 5 facts on radical preacher

Art from above

Art from above

The wild cast of Bori

The wild cast of Bori

What is revealed in what we don't eat...

What is revealed in what we don't eat...

India's ultra movement

India's ultra movement

K'taka records 1.4L cases of public smoking annually

K'taka records 1.4L cases of public smoking annually

Virat, Anushka visit CTR, relish B'luru's famous dishes

Virat, Anushka visit CTR, relish B'luru's famous dishes

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

 