NIA appeals to public to provide information about IS recruitment

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has appealed to the public to provide information about radicalisation and recruitment attempts on behalf of the Islamic State (IS), saying gullible youth are targeted on social media platforms.

It said investigations by the NIA has shown that the IS is trying to spread its tentacles in India through continuous propaganda online. Those who have any information about IS activities in India should contact the NIA on 011-24368800, the NIA said.

"Gullible youth are targeted on open social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Once a person shows interest, he or she is then enticed to communicate with online handlers based abroad using encrypted social media platforms," it said.

"Depending on the gullibility of the person, the handlers then use the person for uploading online content, translation of IS texts to local language, conspiracy, preparation of a module, collection of arms and ammunition, preparation of IEDs, terror funding and even attacks," it said.

So far, the NIA has investigated 37 cases of terror attacks, conspiracy and funding which have been inspired by the IS ideology. The most recent case was registered by the NIA in June 2021.

A total of 168 accused have been arrested in these cases and charge sheets have been filed in 31 cases. Twenty-seven accused have been convicted after trial.

Check out the latest DH videos here: