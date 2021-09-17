NIA appeals to provide information about IS recruitment

NIA appeals to public to provide information about IS recruitment

It said investigations by the NIA has shown that the IS is trying to spread its tentacles in India through continuous propaganda online

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 17 2021, 17:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 17:50 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has appealed to the public to provide information about radicalisation and recruitment attempts on behalf of the Islamic State (IS), saying gullible youth are targeted on social media platforms.

It said investigations by the NIA has shown that the IS is trying to spread its tentacles in India through continuous propaganda online. Those who have any information about IS activities in India should contact the NIA on 011-24368800, the NIA said.

"Gullible youth are targeted on open social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Once a person shows interest, he or she is then enticed to communicate with online handlers based abroad using encrypted social media platforms," it said.

"Depending on the gullibility of the person, the handlers then use the person for uploading online content, translation of IS texts to local language, conspiracy, preparation of a module, collection of arms and ammunition, preparation of IEDs, terror funding and even attacks," it said.

So far, the NIA has investigated 37 cases of terror attacks, conspiracy and funding which have been inspired by the IS ideology. The most recent case was registered by the NIA in June 2021.

A total of 168 accused have been arrested in these cases and charge sheets have been filed in 31 cases. Twenty-seven accused have been convicted after trial. 

Check out the latest DH videos here: 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

NIA
Islamic State
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in

Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in

Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived

Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived

Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos

Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos

Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India

Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

 