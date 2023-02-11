NIA carries out searches in Karnataka, Maharashtra in case linked to Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at two locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra on Saturday in a case related to activities of the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) aimed at radicalising and provoking the youth to indulge in acts of terrorism, an official said.

After conducting the searches, the NIA is probing two suspects in the terror conspiracy case, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said searches were conducted at Thanisandra in Bengaluru and Palghar-Thane in Maharashtra, leading to the seizure of multiple digital devices and documents.

"Inputs had revealed that these two suspects were in contact with foreign-based online handlers affiliated to proscribed terrorist organisations over encrypted communication platforms. They were involved in a conspiracy to radicalise the youth over social media platforms and provoke them to indulge in acts of violence and terrorism," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the case was initially registered at Tilaknagar Police Station in Bengaluru on July 24 last year and re-registered by the NIA on November 30.