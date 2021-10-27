NIA raids Jamaat activists' residences in Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted multiple raids across Kashmir in connection with a funding case registered against the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

Reports said the premier probe agency sleuths accompanied by police and CRPF personnel, raided houses of senior members of the banned organisation in Ganderbal, Budgam, Bandipora and Shopian districts.

Sources said the raids were conducted in connection with a terror funding case registered against the banned JeI. Similar raids were carried out by the probe agency in August on the houses and offices of prominent JeI leaders.

While the NIA didn’t issue any statement till this report was filed, sources said the raids were carried out to check the resurgence of the activities of the banned organization.

“Some JeI members were routing money via Dubai and Turkey for funding terror activities in J&K with the help of Pakistan's spy agency ISI. The money was being routed in the name of charity, health and education,” they claimed.

In 2019, the Centre had banned the JeI for five years after the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 paramilitary CRPF personnel were killed and which brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

A senior police officer said that right from 1990 the JeI functioned as a socio-political wing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit. “Its (JeI) cadres function as over ground workers of the Hizbul in providing infrastructure/logistic support and organizing protective shells in which militants operate,” he said.

The officer added that the JeI has substantial penetration even in the UT’s lower and middle-level civil administration, civil secretariat, colleges and universities, legal fraternity, powerful financial institutions, political groups, and the police department. “To break this nexus, the Center has taken various steps and the latest NIA crackdown is one step in that direction,” he claimed.

