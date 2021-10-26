6 civilians injured in grenade attack in J&K's Bandipora

6 civilians hurt in grenade attack in J&K's Bandipora

The injured were taken to SMHS hospital where their condition is stated to be stable

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Oct 26 2021, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 16:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Six civilians, including a woman, were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. 

"At about 10:20 am, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the Army convoy near bus stand Sumbal which missed the target and exploded on road side," a police official said.

The explosion caused injuries to six civilians, the official said.

