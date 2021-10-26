6 civilians injured in grenade attack in J&K's Bandipora

Six civilians, including a woman, were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
"At about 10:20 am, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the Army convoy near bus stand Sumbal which missed the target and exploded on road side," a police official said.
The explosion caused injuries to six civilians, the official said.
The injured were taken to SMHS hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, he added.
