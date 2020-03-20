Nirbhaya case convicts executed: Case showed us loopholes in legal system, says Nirbhaya's mother

Justice was delivered to Nirbhaya after seven years as four convicts -- Mukesh Singh (32) Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) -- were hanged at 5:30 am in Tihar Jail today. Last night, Delhi High Court and Supreme Court dismiss last-minute plea by convicts seeking a stay on execution, paving the way for justice to be delivered. A long wait for justice for Nirbhaya's family has come to an end. Stay tuned for more updates.
Justice was delivered to Nirbhaya after seven years as four convicts -- Mukesh Singh (32) Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) -- were hanged at 5:30 am in Tihar Jail today.
Asha Devi, Badrinath Singh, and their lawyer Seema Kushwaha show victory sign after the convicts were hanged till death after a 7-year-long legal battle.
The families of convicts will have to give an undertaking in writing that they will not make a public demonstration of any kind in relation to the cremation or burial of the bodies.
The bodies of all four 2012 Delhi gangrape case convicts will be handed over to their families after postmortem, saysTihar Jail DG.
Asha Devi Devi mother of Nirbhya goes down in history as an Unstoppable Mother who fought for ultimate justice for her daughter. Her struggle fully exposed the irony of brutal and merciless criminals who pray for mercy to live for themselves, says Kiran Bedi.
Nirbhaya case showed us loopholes in legal system which four convicts took advantage of, says NCW chief Rekha Sharma
When did the last two hangings happen?
Two of India's last four hangings happened in Maharashtra but both were different - while one was a top-secret operation another was a matter of debate. The two who were hanged in the Maharashtra jails in last decade are - Mohammed Ajmal Kasab (13 July 1987 - 21 November 2012) and Yaqub Memon (30 July 1962 - 30 July 2015).
A Pakistani, Kasab (25) was the Lashkar-e-Taiba fidayeen, who was the lone terrorist to be captured alive during the 26-29 November 2008 attacks, popularly referred to as 26/11.
Memon (53), a chartered accountant by profession, was convicted for the conspiracy behind the 12 March 1993 serial blasts.
Nirbhaya case timeline: Here's how the seven-year-long battle unfolded
People chant 'long live Nirbhaya', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans outside Tihar Jail after convicts hanged
Hundreds of people, carrying the national flag and shouting slogans of 'long live Nirbhaya' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', gathered outside the Tihar Jail since early hours of Friday with some of them distributing sweets after the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case were executed.
Security was beefed up outside the Tihar Jail Number 3 where the four convicts --- Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) --- were hanged at 5.30 am. Among the people who gathered outside the jail was social activist Yogita Bhayana. He held a poster which read 'Nirbhaya has got justice. The other daughters still await'. (PTI)
It's a historic day, Nirbhaya got justice after over sevenyears, her soul must have found peace today. The country has given a strong message to rapists that if you commit this crime you will be hanged, saysSwati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women.
An example has been set today but it could have been done earlier. Now people know that they will be punished, you may extend the date but you will get punished, saysRekha Sharma, Chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW).
Doctor has examined all four convicts (of 2012 Delhi gang-rape case) and declared them dead, saysSandeep Goel, Director General of Tihar jail.
We will request Supreme Court to issue guidelines so that no one can adopt delaying tactics in such cases in future, Nirbhaya's mother adds.
Women will definitely feel safer after execution of gangrape case convicts; they also wanted them hanged, says Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi
Justice delivered: Nirbhaya case convicts hanged in Tihar jail
Justice delayed, but not denied, says Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi
We finally got justice, says Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi after hanging of convicts
Finally they have been hanged, it was a long struggle. Today we got justice, this day is dedicated to the daughters of the country. I thank the judiciary andgovernment, saysAsha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim.
We appeal for observing this day as Nirbhaya 'Nyay Diwas' (day of justice), saysNirbhaya's father after hanging of convicts
Four men executed simultaneously for first time in Tihar history, say jail officials after Nirbhaya convicts' hanging.
Four 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case convicts executed in Tihar jail
All four Nirbhaya case death row convicts have been brought to the place where they will be hanged shortly.
Nirbhaya case timeline: Here's how events unfolded over the years
All four 2012 Delhi gang-rape death row convicts are being taken to the place where they will be hanged shortly.
Four convicts in Nirbhaya case to be hanged today
No legal remedies of Nirbhaya convicts pending; second mercy pleas of 2 rejected, says Delhi court
A Delhi court was on Thursday told that no legal remedies of any of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case were pending in any of the courts. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana was informed by the public prosecutor that second mercy pleas of two convicts, Akshay Kumar Singh and Pawan Gupta, were not entertained and were rejected on the ground that the first one was entertained and considered on merit.
Yesterday, three of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case moved the Delhi High Court Thursday evening challenging the trial court order declining to stay their execution scheduled for the early morning today. The court rejected their pleas.
An ambulance shall be used for the transportation of the body to the cremation or burial ground.
According to the execution manual, just before entering the gallows enclosure, a cotton cap with a flap will be put on the prisoner's face so he can't see the gallows. The wardens will hold the prisoners and withdraw following a signal from the superintendent. After that, the hangman draws the bolt, the manual states.
Any documents, including the will of the prisoner, can be signed and attested in the presence of the superintendent and the district magistrate or additional district magistrate.
The manual specifies that a medical officer should prepare a report four days ahead of the date of execution, mentioning the length of the drop to be given to the prisoner who is to be executed. Two spare ropes for each prisoner sentenced to death are kept in reserve. After testing, the rope and other equipment will be locked and sealed in a steel box and kept in charge of the deputy superintendent, it states.
The families of the prisoners will not be allowed to witness the executions. All other prisoners will be kept locked till the exercise is over and the bodies are removed from the prison.
A guard of not less than 10 constables, warders and two head constables, head warders or an equal number from the prison armed guard, will also be present, it states.
The execution, specifies the Delhi Prison Rules 2018, will take place in the presence of the superintendent, deputy superintendent, medical officer in charge, resident medical officer and the district magistrate or additional district magistrate.
Medical of all four death row convicts completed, all are fit and fine. Jail to be under lockdown until the process of hanging is completed.
A senior prison official said that Pawan Jallad, a hangman from Meerut, reported to the Tihar Jail administration on Tuesday evening to prepare for the exercise. According to the jail manual, the jail superintendent will oversee the testing of the ropes and also inspect the gallows a day before the execution.
Tihar jail authorities, for their part, made all the arrangement for carrying out hanging, as it was for the first time that four convicts were to be sentenced at the same time. Last time, Parliament attack case convict Afzal Guru was hanged in 2013 in Tihar jail. A hangman from Meerut, Pawan Jallad has been specially called by the jail authorities. He has already carried the dummy exercise inside the prison.
People gather outside Tihar central jail ahead of the hanging of four convicts.
Please allow family members of Pawan Gupta and Akshay Singh to meet them for 5-10 minutes before hanging, the lawyer asksSC. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says jail manual rules do not permit convicts to meet family members before hanging
Supreme Court refuses to pass any order in this regard. SC says it will leave the matter to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.
The executioner has woken up and a meeting is underway with jail officials.
In the late-night hearing,Delhi High Court and Supreme Courtdismiss last-minuteplea by convicts seeking a stay on execution. The execution at 5.30 am on Friday.
After 7 years, my daughter's soul will rest in peace, says Nirbhaya's mother
After a Delhi court dismissed a plea by three of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya case, her mother on Thursday said her daughter's soul will now rest in peace and she had got justice seven years after the gruesome gangrape and murder that shook the nation. "Finally the convicts will be hanged. Now I will get peace," Asha Devi told PTI.
Hello readers and welcome to our live updates of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. All four convicts of the Nirbhaya case are scheduled to be executed today.