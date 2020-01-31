Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses convict Pawan Gupta's plea

Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses death row convict Pawan Gupta's plea seeking review of order rejecting juvenility

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2020, 17:01pm ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2020, 17:10pm ist
File photo

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed the plea filed by one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, Pawan Gupta, seeking review of its order rejecting his juvenility claim.

The review plea filed earlier in the day was taken up for consideration in-chamber by a bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna.

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Supreme Court
Nirbhaya case
Comments (+)
 