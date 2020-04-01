Nizamuddin congregation: Manipur traces 14 attendees

Nizamuddin congregation: Manipur traces 14 attendees

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 01 2020, 09:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 09:33 ist
A man wearing a protective mask walks to board a bus that will take him to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, March 30, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)

The Manipur government on Tuesday said it has found out 14 people who were linked" to the religious congregation held in Delhi's Nizamuddin earlier this month, though 39 others are still outside the state.

The Tablighi Jamaat event was attended by around 2,000 people from various parts of the country and abroad. The congregation has become a key source for the spread of coronavirus and six of its attendees from Telangana died of COVID-19.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The state government had received a list of names and phone numbers from the Centre and the 14 have been traced in collaboration with administrations of districts, a statement issued by the COVID-19 Central Control Room said.

Of them, three have been taken for testing and the remaining 11 will be screened, it said.

READ: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 1

Earlier in the day, state Director General of Police LM Khaute said anyone from the state who attended the religious congregation, or who stayed in the vicinity of the venue or passed near it should get themselves tested at the nearest government hospital failing which legal actions will be taken up against them.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday appealed to the people of the state who had attended the congregation to come forward for a COVID-19 test.

The appeal is not aimed at spreading panic but is a call for acting responsibly, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Manipur
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Delhi
Tablighi Jamaat
Nizamuddin
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered

Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

 