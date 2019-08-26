No compromise on the security of telecom networks: Govt

Amidst the US expressing concern over the deployment of Huawei telecom gear in new and upcoming networks, the Centre on Monday said the government will not compromise on the security of its telecom networks and accords high priority to data sovereignty.

"I can certainly say that we will not compromise with our security (in telecom networks). Security and data sovereignty are of utmost importance," Minister of State for Communications Sanjay Dhotre told reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).

He was responding to a specific question on Huawei.

The Chinese tech major has been under scrutiny in many countries for its alleged links to the Chinese government, and the US has consistently warned that Huawei products could be used to spy on or harm networks. However, the company has strongly denied all allegations.

Addressing the event, the Minister said that India is one of the largest data consuming nations and asked C-DOT - the telecom research and development arm of the government - to continue the momentum of indigenisation of technology and products.

C-DOT also unveiled new products, including Satellite Wifi and an interoperable Set Top Box, at the event to commemorate its 36th Foundation Day.

Earlier, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) asked C-DOT to develop inter-operable set-top box.

In the interoperable STB, if any television viewers want to change their cable operator or DTH operator, they need not change their STB. Instead, they can just change the SIM card of their company just like mobile phones.