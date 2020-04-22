No impact of lockdown on sepatage collection: DJB to NGT panel

Septage from pit latrines in the national capital is being collected on a daily basis and the ongoing lockdown has not impacted the operation, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has told a panel appointed by the National Green Tribunal to monitor pollution in the Yamuna.

The Yamuna monitoring committee, comprising retired NGT expert member Bikram Singh Sajwan and former Delhi chief secretary Shailaja Chandra, had sought a report from the DJB on septage collection during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"During the lockdown, it was apprehended that septage evacuation may be abandoned altogether and after the lockdown was lifted it may be collected and dumped into the Yamuna, water bodies and forest areas," the panel said.

According to the DJB, "Septage collection is unhindered and the quantum being collected is more or less the same.”

Sharing weekly data with the panel, the DJB said it collected 47.50 lakh liters of septage from March 16 to March 22 (before the lockdown); 49.12 lakh liters from March 23 to March 29 and 55.35 lakh liters from March 30 to April 5.

"Since septage collection through licensed vendors is unhindered, there was no need for issuance of curfew passes. Licenses issued by the DJB are being allowed by police authorities," the DJB told the panel.

Septage from houses in unauthorised colonies with no sewer connections or where a conveyance system is still to be laid is required to be collected by registered vendors and deposited in designated sewage pumping stations.