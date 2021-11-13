No mosque vandalised in Tripura: Centre

Amid the violence in some parts of Maharashtra, the Centre on Saturday said that no vandalisation of religious places took place in Tripura.

The Union Home Ministry statement came a day after protesters in Amravati district of Maharashtra resorted to violence citing reports of vandalism at a mosque in Tripura.

“There have been news reports that have been circulating that a mosque in Kakraban area of Gomati district in Tripura has been damaged and vandalised. These news reports are fake and are a complete misrepresentation of facts. The mosque in Dargabazar area of Kakraban has not been damaged and the Tripura Police in Gomati district is working to maintain peace and tranquillity,” a Ministry of Home Affairs statement said.

“There is no reported case of damage of the structure of any Masjid in Tripura in the recent past. There is no report of simple or grievous injury or rape or death of any person in these incidents as alleged in some social media posts,” it added.

It advised people to maintain calm and not be misguided by such fake reports.

“In Maharashtra there have been reports of violence and unsavoury statements that are aimed at disturbing peace and harmony, based on fake news regarding Tripura. This is very concerning and it is urged that peace is maintained at all costs,” MHA said in a statement.

