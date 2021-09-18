No other leader of Modi's stature in country, Sena says while wishing him on birthday

The Shiv Sena on Friday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday, saying he provided political stability to the country and no other leader can match his stature.
"Modi is a very popular leader. We wish him good health and extend greetings on his birthday," Sena MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut said.
Also read: Modi's personality cult diminishing BJP-RSS
"Earlier the BJP formed governments at the centre stitching up alliances with various parties. But under Modi, the party has got absolute majority. This is because of his leadership," Raut said.
After Atal Bihari Vajpayee, it was Modi who took the BJP to the peak of success, Raut said, adding that there could be differences over his style of functioning and policies, "but there is no other leader of Modi's stature in the country today".
Check out latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO
GST council changes rates for goods; check here
Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in
Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived
Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos
Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India
Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths
Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet