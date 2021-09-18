No other leader of Modi's stature in country, Sena says while wishing him on birthday

The Shiv Sena on Friday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday, saying he provided political stability to the country and no other leader can match his stature.

"Modi is a very popular leader. We wish him good health and extend greetings on his birthday," Sena MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut said.

"Earlier the BJP formed governments at the centre stitching up alliances with various parties. But under Modi, the party has got absolute majority. This is because of his leadership," Raut said.

After Atal Bihari Vajpayee, it was Modi who took the BJP to the peak of success, Raut said, adding that there could be differences over his style of functioning and policies, "but there is no other leader of Modi's stature in the country today".

