No other leader of Modi's stature in country, says Sena

No other leader of Modi's stature in country, Sena says while wishing him on birthday

After Atal Bihari Vajpayee, it was Modi who took the BJP to the peak of success, Raut said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 18 2021, 01:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 01:36 ist
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

The Shiv Sena on Friday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday, saying he provided political stability to the country and no other leader can match his stature.

"Modi is a very popular leader. We wish him good health and extend greetings on his birthday," Sena MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut said.

Also read: Modi's personality cult diminishing BJP-RSS

"Earlier the BJP formed governments at the centre stitching up alliances with various parties. But under Modi, the party has got absolute majority. This is because of his leadership," Raut said.

After Atal Bihari Vajpayee, it was Modi who took the BJP to the peak of success, Raut said, adding that there could be differences over his style of functioning and policies, "but there is no other leader of Modi's stature in the country today". 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO

Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO

GST council changes rates for goods; check here

GST council changes rates for goods; check here

Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in

Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in

Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived

Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived

Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos

Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos

Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India

Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

 