SC orders Patna HC to drop case against POSCO judge

No overzealousness be shown in taking action against judges: SC to Patna HC

The bench said that unless there are allegations of corruption and malafide only then disciplinary action is justified

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 08 2022, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 20:04 ist

The Supreme Court on Monday said that unless there is a charge of corruption, there should not be overzealousness in taking action against judicial officers or it would send a bad signal to the judges performing their duties efficiently.

The top court asked the Patna High Court to drop all disciplinary proceedings against a suspended additional sessions judge for deciding a child assault case and giving capital punishment to the convict within four working days and disposing of another gang rape case and awarding life term to the convict within one working day.

"Our sincere advice is to drop everything. If you don't want to, we'll go threadbare into it," a bench of Justices U U Lalit and Ravindra Bhat told Gaurav Agrawal, appearing for the High Court.

The bench said that unless there are allegations of corruption and malafide only then disciplinary action is justified. 

The bench also said that there shouldn't be an overzealousness to take action against the judge, as it would send a bad message to other judicial officers, who are performing their duties efficiently, and also anything against the judicial officer would be a reflection on the High Court as well.

The bench allowed the judge to submit his written statement in defence within 10 days, as he had received the memorandum dated August 5, 2022, containing articles of charge.

The court fixed the matter for further hearing on August 18. 

The HC's counsel submitted that an appropriate decision, after considering the entirety of the matter, including the petitioner's written response, would be taken within two days.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
India News
Patna
High Court

What's Brewing

Assam families wait 30 yrs to build homes after erosion

Assam families wait 30 yrs to build homes after erosion

Stolen Goddess Parvati idol traced to US after 50 years

Stolen Goddess Parvati idol traced to US after 50 years

US accounts for over 15% of Taiwan's exports

US accounts for over 15% of Taiwan's exports

Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!

Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!

Bulldozer action against Shrikant Tyagi's encroachment

Bulldozer action against Shrikant Tyagi's encroachment

Gajapayana 2022: Dasara jumbos kick start their journey

Gajapayana 2022: Dasara jumbos kick start their journey

 