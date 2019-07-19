No plan yet to stop services of Garib Rath

The Railway Ministry on Friday rolled back its earlier plan to replace services of Garib Rath in Kathgodam-Jammu and Kathgodam-Kanpur route by mail or express trains.

Though Garib Rath train services on these two routes have stopped, it would resume from August 4, said the officials here.

Earlier, there was speculation that the railways planned to stop the services of Garib Rath and these trains will be converted earlier mail or express.

However, after public criticism, the national transporter has decided to continue the services of Garib Rath.

"Services of Train no. 12207/08 Garibrath Express between Kathgodam and Jammu Tawi and Train no. 12209/10 Garibrath Express between Kanpur and Kathgodam restored with effect from August 4, 2019," the rail ministry tweeted following protests over the discontinuation of the two trains recently.

An official from the ministry said no plans are underway to replace the Garib Rath trains, 26 of which are operational across the country.

Garib Rath train services were started by then Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in 2006.