No respite for consumers as fuel prices touch record highs yet again

In Delhi petrol is priced at Rs 94.23 per litre whilst diesel is Rs 85.15 a litre after the 16th hike in fuel prices in May

DH Web Desk,
  • May 31 2021, 08:32 ist
  • updated: May 31 2021, 08:41 ist
Even as India reels from a devastating wave of coronavirus, petrol and diesel prices were raised again on Monday, literally adding (expensive) fuel to the fire.

In Delhi petrol is priced at Rs 94.23 per litre whilst diesel is Rs 85.15 a litre after the 16th hike in fuel prices in May.

The fresh hike amounts to an increase of 29 paise for petrol and 56 paise for diesel.

Petrol costs Rs 100.47 and diesel Rs 92.45 per litre in Mumbai.

Petrol will cost Rs 102.34 and diesel Rs 93.37 for a litre of each in Bhopal. Petrol and diesel cost Rs 94.25 and Rs 87.74 per litre respectively in Kolkata.

