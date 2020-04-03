Tharoor dubs PM Modi's message as 'Pradhan Showman'

No vision of future, just feel-good moment curated by 'Photo-Op PM': Shashi Tharoor on Narendra Modi's video message

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 03 2020, 13:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 13:32 ist
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his video message, saying there was no vision of the future in it and was just a feel-good moment "curated by India's photo-op Prime Minister".

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Modi on Friday urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus.

In a video message of over 11 minutes, Modi also asked people to maintain the "lakshman rekha" of social distancing by staying indoors and not getting together in groups during the exercise.

"Listened to the Pradhan Showman. Nothing about how to ease people's pain, their burdens, their financial anxieties," Tharoor said, hitting out at the prime minister.

"No vision of the future or sharing the issues he is weighing in deciding about the post-lockdown. Just a feel-good moment curated by India's Photo-Op PrimeMinister!" the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP also tweeted saying, "This is no accident: the PM spoke on Ram Navami at 9 am for 9 mins, asked us to light diyas & candles on 5/4 at 9 pm for 9 mins."

Tharoor said in the tweet, "He is invoking all the auspicious elements Hinduism associates with number 9. Back to Ram Bharose?! #COVID19 must be more serious than we thought!" 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Shashi Tharoor
Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Japan telework orchestra strikes a chord in virus gloom

Japan telework orchestra strikes a chord in virus gloom

Divided city: Fences split coronavirus-scarred Wuhan

Divided city: Fences split coronavirus-scarred Wuhan

World Bank approves $1-bn emergency funds for India

World Bank approves $1-bn emergency funds for India

Be novel, give COVID-19 the slip to go on your own trip

Be novel, give COVID-19 the slip to go on your own trip

India’s GDP may have slowed to 4% in FY20

India’s GDP may have slowed to 4% in FY20

 