1 terrorist killed, a jawan hurt in ongoing encounter in J&K

1 terrorist killed, jawan hurt in encounter in J&K

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 31 2020, 08:08am ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2020, 08:12am ist

The Jammu and Kashmir police intercepted a Srinagar bound truck at Bann toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway. The truck bound terrorists fired on police triggering an encounter. One policeman injured, one terrorist killed. Encounter is going on. 

Two explosions were heard near Bann toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway where the encounter between terrorists and security forces is underway.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is closed after firing in the area.

 

 

More to follow...

Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu-Srinagar highway
Jammu and Kashmir Police
