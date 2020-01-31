1 terrorist killed, a jawan hurt in ongoing encounter in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir police intercepted a Srinagar bound truck at Bann toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway. The truck bound terrorists fired on police triggering an encounter. One policeman injured, one terrorist killed. Encounter is going on.
Two explosions were heard near Bann toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway where the encounter between terrorists and security forces is underway.
#UPDATE Two explosions heard near Bann toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway where the encounter between terrorists and security forces is underway. One policeman injured, one terrorist killed in the encounter (deferred visuals) pic.twitter.com/I7fwofQphL
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is closed after firing in the area.
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed after firing in the area. More details awaited. #JammuAndKashmir (deferred visuals) pic.twitter.com/bUrdJoPuv9
