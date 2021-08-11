Kinnaur landslide: 10 dead, several feared buried

10 dead, several feared buried as landslide hits Himachal’s Kinnaur

13 injured have been pulled out of the rubble

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 11 2021, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 19:10 ist
Several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 40 passengers, are buried under the debris. Credit: Twitter/ @ITBP_official

Ten people were killed, 13 rescued and several others feared buried under debris after a landslide trapped a bus and other vehicles in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, officials said.

Ten bodies have been recovered so far, while 13 injured have been pulled out of the rubble, Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, Abid Hussain Sadiq said.

He said the rescue operation is underway to locate several other persons trapped under the debris.

Earlier, a police officer in Bhawanagar said around 25 to 30 were trapped under the rubble.

The landslide and shooting of stones occurred at Chaura village on national highway number five in Nigulsari of Nichar tehsil in Kinnaur district at around noon, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said. 

 

